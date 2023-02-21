Michael says he's cutting back on tours because he misses his family. Instagram

“Of course I miss them a lot, but everyone has to work. Other fathers drive to work in the morning and maybe read a bedtime story in the evening; that's it. When I'm home, every day is a daddy day.”

Michael is married to Luisana Lopilato. The two wed in 2011 and share four children together: Noah, Elias, Vida and Cielo.

Michael’s eldest child, Noah, was diagnosed with a rare type of liver cancer (hepatoblastoma) when he was just three years old. However, after undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Noah went into remission and is currently - and thankfully - okay.

WATCH: Michael Bublé says his son Noah's cancer diagnosis forever changed him

Will Michael Bublé tour Australia again?

Yes Michael is set to tour Australia in 2023. He will perform shows in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney and Perth.

Is Michael Bublé going on tour in 2023?

Yes, Michael will tour the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Where can I buy tickets to Michael Bublé’s Australian tour?

If you’re wanting tickets to Michael’s upcoming Australian shows, you can purchase them right now via Ticketek Australia.

How much are Michael Bublé Australian tour tickets?

According to Ticketek Australia, prices for Michael Bublé tickets range from $88 - $293.