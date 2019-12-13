Melrose Place stars reunite – this is what they look like now
Get excited peeps, because the cast of Melrose Place have reunited a whopping 20 years after the show aired.
The crew including Courtney Thorne-Smith, Andrew Shue, Daphne Zuniga, Josie Bissett, Laura Leighton and Doug Savant hit daytime talk show Strahan, Sara and Keke where Shue was quick gave a shout out to costar Heather Locklear.
“I want to give a shout-out to Heather too, who’s doing incredibly well. We think about her all the time, she’s also an incredible, incredible person,” he said, referring to her recent stint in a mental health facility.
The crew also discussed the shows most talked about moments, including Kimberly removing her wig after a car accident.
“I had forgotten whether I had actually pulled it off, but I guess I did,” Savant said.