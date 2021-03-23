Some seven months after it was announced Mel would be leaving Sunrise, the presenter has opened up about the network's decision. Getty

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Melissa revealed how she coped with such a big change to her daily routine.

"I kept myself very busy in the beginning because I knew that if I went from 100 to zero, then probably that wouldn't be the best thing for my head space," she said.

Melissa also confessed that getting any reminders of her old workplace would "sav(e) salt in the wounds".

The 51-year-old went on to speak about the decision of the network to let her go in the first place.

Mel hosted Sunrise from 2002 to 2013. Channel Seven

"It's never a personal decision," the presenter said. "I think when a company lets people go for whatever reason, it's just the way it is."

It was revealed that Melissa would be leaving Channel Seven back in August 2020.

“For 25 years, I have called Channel Seven home. I’ve had the privilege to share stories that mattered, meet incredible people and be there for significant moments in history,” Mel said in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done and appreciative of the trust and warmth our viewers have shown me.

“I want to thank the consummate professionals I have worked with along the way, in particular our Chairman Kerry Stokes for his constant support. I leave Seven with a great deal of pride, satisfaction and gratitude.”

Sam Armytage recently announced she would be leaving Sunrise. Getty

During her time with the network, Melissa Doyle hosted the popular morning show Sunrise, to be taken over by Sam Armytage in 2013 who, coincidentally, just announced her departure from the show.

"The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise. I have always been brave and fearless in my career and this decision is no different," Sam said in an emotional statement.

"I want to take a break and find some peace and calm. I go out of this job at a time of my own choosing and on top of the ratings, which not many people on television can say they do."

She ended: "I cannot thank you all enough for having me in your lounge rooms all these years."

Melissa passed the torch to Sam and now Sam is passing the torch to new Sunrise host Natalie Barr.