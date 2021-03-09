Mel Doyle (pictured with former Sunrise co-host David Koch) has weighed in on Sam Armytage's exit. Channel Seven

“For me it was the nights, it was having my nights back,” Mel, who co-hosted the show from 2002 to 2013, confessed to hosts Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald and Michael "Wippa" Wipfli.

“It was not having to eat dinner at 5pm and go to bed at 7.30, I could watch TV at like 8pm!”

Mel went on to explain that it’s likely it might take a while for Sam’s body clock to adjust after having to get up so early for morning TV for close to a decade.

“Oh my goodness, it will probably take a little while to get out of the rhythm, as you guys know it’s a pretty tough gig getting up,” she added.

“The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise,” Sam (pictured) announced on Monday. Channel Seven

However, Mel kept tight-lipped on whether she would ever take back her old gig as co-host on Sunrise alongside David “Kochie” Koch.

“The way I’m looking at it, if I had a dollar for every time I’m ask that this week I’m gonna be so rich,” she laughed.

Will Sam (pictured) be replaced by Mel? Getty

On Monday, Sam shocked fans when she announced she was leaving the popular breakfast show after eight years.

“The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise,” the 44-year-old said live on-air.

"I have always been brave and fearless in my career and this decision is no different."

She continued: “I want to take a break and find some peace and calm. I go out of this job at a time of my own choosing and on top of the ratings, which not many people on television can say they do."