Meghan Markle has lost several of her closest staff members over the years, including her assistant private secretary Amy Pickerill and personal assistant Melissa Touabti. Getty

A statement on the organisation’s website has confirmed the appointment.

“Cool Earth is delighted to welcome Samantha Cohen, former advisor to the Royal Household, as co-chair of its Board of Trustees,” the statement read.

“Samantha joins Cool Earth with a wealth of professional experience and a personal passion for protecting the world’s forests.”

Meghan has lost another trusted member of her staff, after it was revealed her top aide, Samantha Cohen, has called it quits to work for an eco-charity. Getty

The statement revealed Samantha was the “driving force” behind several initiatives, including The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, of which Cool Earth is a managing partner.

Cool Earth trustee Mark Ellingham added: “We are delighted to have Sam Cohen join Cool Earth, after playing such a key role in the creation of the Queens Commonwealth Canopy.”

Samantha’s career change comes after the Duke and Duchess were slammed by eco-warriors for using private jets to go on holidays, after preaching about saving the planet.

According to Express, Harry and Meghan charted a private jet to fly to Ibiza for the summer, before taking the same method of transportation to visit Sir Elton John in Nice.

The Duke and Duchess are currently taking time out from their royal duties so they can enjoy a six-week vacation in the United States, with baby Archie and Meghan’s mum.

They revealed they were taking a break after admitting they were struggling with the pressures of royal life in an explosive ITV documentary filmed during their tour of Africa.