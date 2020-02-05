Harry and Meghan will tread a path very different from the one wanted by the Queen Getty

A newsreader in the States has spoken out to give his thoughts on the drama surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

E! News anchor Justin Sylvester warned Meghan and Harry they could face a "mess" should they choose to move to the Duchess' hometown.

"Look, I'm done beating around the bush about this, OK?" he said.

William and Harry, once close, have been torn apart Getty

"First of all, the traffic here is going to be a mess. Don't come here, we love you. We love an interracial couple here but please don't come here."

The details come after Queen Elizabeth showed her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the most public way.

Meghan will soon be holding court on the celeb circuit Getty

Stepping out at Church in Norfolk, UK, on Sunday, the 93-year-old Monarch wore a sparkling Canadian snowflake brooch in an apparent nod to the couple who have recently set up home in the North American country.

The brooch was gifted to Her Majesty by Canadian Governor General David Johnston in 2017, however by choosing to wear it this weekend, it seems as though she is sending a sweet message to the departed royals.