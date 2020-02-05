Now a top New York publicist has revealed what we can expect from the ambitious Duchess, now that she is no longer constrained by the palace.
With Meghan and Harry both saying they want to become financially independent, and the top-level publicist – who asked not to be named – told prestigious publication New York Magazine what we can expect.
‘The plan has to be world domination, though I don’t think she’ll do a lot of commercial stuff for a while,’ said the publicist, ‘because she wants to prove the British wrong that she’s just a brat and a gold digger.’
With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rumoured to be seeking out a new home in Los Angeles, the couple have been warned it wouldn't be a good idea for them to move from Canada to the US.
Harry and Meghan will tread a path very different from the one wanted by the Queen
A newsreader in the States has spoken out to give his thoughts on the drama surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
E! News anchor Justin Sylvester warned Meghan and Harry they could face a "mess" should they choose to move to the Duchess' hometown.
"Look, I'm done beating around the bush about this, OK?" he said.
William and Harry, once close, have been torn apart
"First of all, the traffic here is going to be a mess. Don't come here, we love you. We love an interracial couple here but please don't come here."
The details come after Queen Elizabeth showed her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the most public way.
Meghan will soon be holding court on the celeb circuit
Stepping out at Church in Norfolk, UK, on Sunday, the 93-year-old Monarch wore a sparkling Canadian snowflake brooch in an apparent nod to the couple who have recently set up home in the North American country.
The brooch was gifted to Her Majesty by Canadian Governor General David Johnston in 2017, however by choosing to wear it this weekend, it seems as though she is sending a sweet message to the departed royals.