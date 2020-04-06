The Markle family are again lashing out following new claims that Meghan Markle has not reached out to her father during the coronavirus crisis.

In yet another explosive interview, Thomas Markle, 53, has claimed that his half-sister is still yet to check in on their 75-year-old father, Thomas Markle Sr.

It comes just days after it was revealed that Meghan’s father-in-law, Prince Charles, is no longer in self-isolation after he had symptoms and tested positive for the life-threatening COVID-19 last month.

“Meghan has not called [Dad] to ask how he is,” says Thomas. “It’s really, really, absurd.”

Thomas, who insists he is in daily contact with their Mexico-based father, believes Meghan has shown zero concern for their elderly father.

“She has made no effort to find out how he’s coping with this crisis, if he’s got enough food and supplies or if his health is OK,” Thomas continues.