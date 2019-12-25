“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out,” the 39-year-old said via Twitter.
She continued: “…and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.”
Other royal family members in attendance included Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4. Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Queen Elizabeth II were also in attendance at the annual event.