The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their highly anticipated card featuring their adorable seven-month-old son.

Actress Janina Gavankar has taken to Twitter to clear up claims the image was doctored. Getty

In the adorable black and white photo, Harry and Meghan appear in the background, while little Archie takes centerstage.

Fans claim Meghan's face looks photoshopped in this version of the image which was doing the rounds online yesterday. Twitter

The card was not shared on any official royal channels by it has been confirmed as real.



The Duke and Duchess are currently taking a six-week hiatus from royal duties in the UK.

Harry and Meghan’s long-awaited Christmas card comes after the young royals were spared from losing their titles, after an online petition was rejected. Getty

The royal couple were noticeably absent for the royals’ annual church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Wednesday.



Other royal family members in attendance included Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4. Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Queen Elizabeth II were also in attendance at the annual event.