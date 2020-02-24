The couple's final royal engagement will be the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. Getty

The details come after news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed for their response to the Queen following news that they will no longer be able to use the “Sussex Royal” trademark.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal,’” a statement on their website read.

The statement continued: “For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”



“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

Now royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has slammed Harry and Meghan, telling the MailOnline that the statement was 'completely unnecessary'.

"The idea of putting out a statement which agrees that they can't use the word royal but contradicts the idea the monarchy can stop them using it,' he said, 'they're basically saying the royals can't stop them using it, but they won't be using it".



"It has been especially unnecessary to underline it in this way, especially as the agreement will be reviewed after a year."



"It simply empathises the division that we know that's there. The tone they've taken is that they are unhappy, they've made it clear every step of the way."

The news comes after the former Suits actress reportedly told her close inner circle that there's nothing 'legally' hindering her and her husband from using their Sussex Royal name, following their announcement that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family and splitting their time between the UK and Canada.

According to Meghan, using the name “shouldn't even be an issue in the first place and it's not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils”, an insider told the Daily Mail.

The friend continued: "Meghan said she's done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry".

The insider also confirmed that the mother-of-one is working on "global projects" and using the Sussex name has zero to do with profit.

The insider continued: "Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it.

"Meghan said the name of their brand pales in comparison to the foundation they are building and the enormously positive impact it will have on people and the environment."

"Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name."