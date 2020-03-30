President Markle has a nice ring to it.

Royals expert and author Phil Dampier believes there have even been signs that this was ultimately Meghan’s goal.

“It’s significant that she never went through with getting her British citizenship and maybe at the back of her mind she wanted to make sure that she remained an American citizen, which would enable her to one day become president,” notes the royal expert.

If Meghan were to launch a political career, the source adds that she’s likely to have A-list political figures Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney “in her corner”.

“Oprah’s made it very clear she doesn’t want to run for office herself … but she’d love nothing more than to throw hersupport behind Meghan if she decides to throw her hat into the political arena,” the source says.

Harry is well connected with the likes of former President Obama.

“[Meghan’s also] recently been encouraging George to run for mayor or governor in Los Angeles,” the source adds.

Meanwhile, Harry, 35, is reportedly in complete support of his wife’s political ambitions and even “been pulling strings via his own contacts” to put the plan in motion.

“Harry is right behind Meghan and thinks she’ll make a wonderful politician,” the source says.

When Harry’s now-infamous telephone conversation with Russian hoaxers was released recently, the prince even appeared to hint that they had bigger plans beyond launching their own charitable foundation.

“We are just taking a little bit more time to think about how we can use our platform and how we can use our voice to try and encourage real change and real difference as opposed to, you know, small incremental changes,” he told the hoaxers.

The actress would like to add politics to her CV.

As Meghan no longer represents the Queen as a senior royal family member, it also affords her more freedom to engage in politics.

Phil explains: “The royal family might prefer it if she got involved with politics and went off on a completely different path, as long as they didn’t drag the royals into it.

‘As long as she wasn’t trading on the royals or getting Harry to get involved in politics himself, it might work. If she’s doing it for altruistic reasons, going into politics, then they might in a funny sort of way prefer that.”

Could the Duchess be aiming for a post even higher than the royal family?

And it appears that Meghan’s always aspired to enter politics. In 2018, The Daily Mail reported Meghan had told a friend “she wanted to be president one day”.

Back in 2015, she also told Piers Morgan: “As a kid, I wanted to be either the president or a news broadcaster like you”.

She has been vocal about her political stance. She backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and was critical of Donald Trump, telling friends she wouldn’t move back to the US permanently while he was in charge.

Reports say bookmaker Coral has just announced it is offering 66/1 odds on Meghan becoming US President by 2033.

But the source says it’s unlikely the former royals will rush their move.

“For now it’s a softly-softly approach that they want to take their time with.

“Ideally though, 2024 is being seen as an achievable target for Meghan to take a run at the White House – and she’s getting her ducks in a row in the meantime.”