Meghan and Harry are looking forward to a new life

Prince Charles is said to be particularly upset if this does happen as he has “secretly funnelled millions of his own money to bankroll Harry and Meghan’s luxury lifestyle”.

Harry who is believed to be worth about $35 million and Meghan around $5 million are said to have been planning the split from the royal family for more than six months.

“Meghan wants to turn the Sussex brand into a global empire with herself as queen bee and follow in the lucrative footsteps of famous friends like Elton John and Barack Obama.”

The Queen is said to be unsettled Getty

The Enquirer’s out-there claims of a tell all book and supposed hush money are at odds with mainstream reports out of the UK, and royal sources affirm there are no plans for such a book, with the couple determined to be entirely financially independent of the royals.

The couple themselves have publicly asserted their desire for financial independence on a number of occasions.

The report comes as another American publication alleged there was intense friction between Meghan and Kate Middleton, with a reputed source telling In Touch magazine that things were very uncomfortable - and now the publication's screaming front page headline outrageously claiming Kate 'made Meghan's life hell' has all of America talking.

Meghan and Harry want independence

‘Meghan was fed up with the lies at the palace and how she was being treated – especially by Kate,’ the alleged source sensationally told In Touch.

The publication makes the outrageous allegation that Kate snubbed Meghan on a very personal level.

‘She made Meghan’s life hell by treating her like an outcast and silently just looking on her as the press criticised her sister-in-law at every turn,’ alleges the source. ‘Kate never welcomed her into the family.

‘It’s obvious that they will never be friends or even have a cordial relationship. They tolerated each other until they couldn’t anymore.’