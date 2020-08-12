Meghan Markle is set to make British royal history when she votes in the US presidential election later this year – a shock move that will no doubt ruffle a few royal feathers. Getty

“I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard,” Meghan began.

She continued: "And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all our voices heard.”

The Duchess then referred to one of her and Prince Harry’s favourite quotes from New Zealand’s most famous suffragist, Kate Sheppard, who died in 1934.

Meghan has revealed why it’s imperative that she breaks tradition on November 3 when Donald Trump bids for another four years at the White House. Getty

“One of my favourite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’ That is why I vote," Meghan said.

While it remains unclear who Meghan will be voting for on election day, she has previously shown support for the Democrat Party, and supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, The Mirror reported.

The royal revelation comes after it was reported Her Majesty isn’t happy with the Duke and Duchess’ failed promise to live a low-key lifestyle in La La Land.

What’s more, with the release of Harry and Meghan’s explosive tell-all book, Finding Freedom, which claims “to set the record straight”, the Queen is said to be less than impressed.

According to Star magazine, Her Majesty is allegedly “furious” at Harry, for going back on his word and apparently divulging intimate details about the royal family.

Specifically, the Queen is said to be disappointed with Harry for doing the complete opposite of what he promised – that is, spilling tea about the royals, an insider claimed.