The Duchess again promoted the book and the important cause on her Sussex Royal Instagram on Friday, after another visit to the charity earlier in the week.

“Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and Together, Our Community Cookbook,” they wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple and volunteers from the kitchen.

Meghan visited The Hubb Community Kitchen in November 2018 Getty

"These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire.

"With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more.

"The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness," they wrote.

Adding: "The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond."

Harry and Meghan want to step down as senior royals Getty

The cookbook's spike in sales was also driven by supporters of the Duchess as they rallied around the royal amid the ongoing storm surrounding the decision by her and Prince Harry to step down as senior royals.

A Twitter campaign to promote Meghan's work for charities was kicked off when political commentator Damon Evans tweeted: "Watched a load of videos of her and concluded: it’s not about what they’ve done wrong, it’s about what she represents: feminism, activism, diversity etc. All the things ‘they’ hate."

He went on to explain that one of the best ways fans could show their support for Meghan was to order a copy of Together: Our Community Cookbook, which the duchess worked with women at the Hubb Community Kitchen to create.

Both the Twitter campaign and the photos which the couple shared on Instagram have reminded people of another side of Meghan and shown the brilliant work she has been involved in - as well as giving the book sales a healthy push in the process.

Meghan and Harry rocked the royal family last week with their bombshell announcement that they wished to leave their roles as senior royals.

On Monday, crisis talks took place with Queen Elizabeth, who then issued a statement about her grandson's future where she announced that she supports Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's "desire to create a new life as a young family".

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement read.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

The statement continued: “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," the Queen concluded.