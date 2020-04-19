The voice over gig for the Disney film was Meghan's first job after splitting from the royal family.

The Duchess' new project will benefit Elephants Without Borders and was shot before she and husband Harry made the decision to leave the royal family.

Meghan will sit down with Good Morning America in her first TV interview since leaving the royal family. Getty

"Elephant" looks at the story of African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as they journey across the Kalahari Desert.

The new doco will debut on April 3 on Disney+ along with a documentary about dolphins narrated by actress Natalie Portman.

Meghan, Harry and their baby son, Archie Harrison. Getty

The news comes hours after Harry and Meghan were spotted lending a hand for Project Angel Food, a charity that delivers food to critically ill members of the community.

The royal couple walked the streets of LA, handing out food packages to those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harry, Meghan and Archie recently relocated to her hometown of Los Angeles after spending several months in Vancouver, Canada.