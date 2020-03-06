Meghan Markle has stepped out in style alongside Prince Harry, as they wrap up their final engagements before officially stepping down as senior royals on March 31. Getty

Meghan showed off her slender figure in a fitted teal Victoria Beckham dress, which she teamed with a pair of navy close-toed high heels.

Sporting a flawless makeup look, which showed off her enviably youthful complexion, Meghan completed her red carpet look by wearing her hair in a chic low ponytail.

The Duke looked equally as sharp, wearing a dapper navy-blue suit, which he teamed with a crisp white shirt and cobalt blue tie.

The event, which pays tribute to veterans and active service members, is one that is very close to Harry’s heart, given that he spearheaded the creation of the Invictus Games.

The 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto was also the first time Harry and Meghan stepped out together as a couple.

Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the Endeavour Fund Awards marks the first of several key engagements they will attend over the coming days, as they complete their final duties.

They will wrap up their commitments on Monday, when they join the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton at a service marking Commonwealth Day in London.