Meghan's reference to the "holiday season" failed to hit the mark with several Brits, who claimed Harry and Meghan were speaking too American.

The Instagram post read: “With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones.

“It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness.

“Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ - we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need - especially at this time of year.”

While the heartfelt message resonated with many of the royal couple's fans, a number of British followers seemingly took offence to the Duchess' choice of wording.

Despite the post’s seemingly good intentions, many followers took to Instagram to request that the Duchess use more appropriate wording for a UK audience.

“I'm sorry but its called Christmas not festive holidays,” one person wrote.

“Christmas, Christmas, Christmas! Repeat after me… Happy…Christ…mas!” another person stated.

A third person added: “We actually call it Christmas and New Year in the UK.”

While Harry and Meghan’s choice of wording was presumably an inadvertent oversight, it’s not the first time they have been criticised for using words with American spelling.

In posts earlier this year, the couple shared messages that included the US spelling of “organization” and “programs”, and recently shared a message wishing followers a “Happy Thanksgiving”.