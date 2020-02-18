Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world – and the Queen, when they announced on Instagram they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Getty

The insiders even went as far as to suggest that the Duke and Duchess’ sudden decision to pare back their royal involvement was like pressing an imaginary “nuclear button”.

The bombshell announcement came after the royal couple returned to the UK following their six-week hiatus in the US and Canada over the Christmas holidays.

One royal insider said: “It's deeply unfair to the Queen who doesn't deserve to be treated this way. It is a shoddy way to treat her.”

The Duke and Duchess' sudden decision to tell the world on social media has since been labelled as "impulsive" and disrespectful to the Queen, who reportedly was deeply hurt.

Other sources close to the royal family have also reportedly told the publication the Queen and her family were “deeply disappointed” and “saddened”.

While Her Majesty is rumoured to be feeling rebuffed by Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down, she has since issued a statement to show that she still supports their choice.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the statement read.

The queen’s message also stated: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.

“I want to thank them all for their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the statement read.