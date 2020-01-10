Harry and Meghan are facing controversy Getty

‘I had said, if she'll do this to our family, she'll do this to yours.’

Samantha says she feels vindicated by the latest events, after she was widely condemned as a spiteful relative trying to cash in of her half-sister’s marriage by selling nasty interviews.

‘The world sort of mocked me and a lot was said about me being jealous and bitter, but I was just being very honest,’ she claims.

Samantha insists there has been no attempt by Meghan to repair her damaged family relationships, and she sees signs of a similar divisiveness on Meghan’s latest headline-grabbing behaviour.

‘At no point has Meghan ever stepped out to say “let's all be on the same page and work this out,”’ she moaned.

‘It's very hurtful for our family to see this, because I had extended an olive branch and was hoping I'd appeal to the heart I thought she had and that there would be unity moving forward.

‘I don't understand how she could have allowed all of this to happen with no remorse.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just shock the world when they announced they were stepping away form the Royal Family, they also shocked the Queen.

In an incredibly harsh, two-line statement, released shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell announcement, the BBC learnt that neither the Queen nor Prince Charles were consulted before making the announcement that they were stepping away as 'senior members' of the Royal Family.

‘Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’