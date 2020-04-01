Samantha Markle said the Sussexes move was "shocking". ITV

There has been no confirmation that Harry and Meghan haven't been in contact with the royals in the UK.

However, Samantha confirmed that neither she nor Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle have received a phone call from the couple.

"Considering he [Thomas Markle] went through two heart attacks without so much as a call, I guess this is status quo for her," the 55-year-old said.

Adding: "But I think now to abandon the British people and the British Royal Family at this critical time is just almost... horribly cruel. There's no other way to slice this apple. "

Samantha accused Meghan of abandoning the British people. Getty

Speaking of Donald Trump's latest outburst at the royal couple over their security costs, Samantha said she sides with the US President.

"I totally support him under these circumstances," Samantha said of Trump.

"They're not Royal, they're not entitled to secret service protection - they made that choice," she added.

"To suggest taxpayers pay for their security when people don't have resources, they're dying, the world is struggling for their lives, is incredible grandiosity.

"Their focus on self-preservation is quite disgusting... They're the biggest hypocrites out there," she claimed.