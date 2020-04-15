Meghan and Harry left their royal roles on March 31. Getty Images

It's thought that Meghan also didn't fully understand the apolitical nature of being a royal.

She has been a keen advocate for addressing climate change and supporting women’s rights. However, as writer Tom McTague pointed out in The Atlantic back in January, these causes are not apolitical. He explained: “Another problem the pair appear not to understand is their desire to be progressive – but seemingly without the controversy and criticism that comes from taking a stance on issues of public debate. “At heart, it’s unclear whether Harry and Meghan realise being progressive is not an apolitical act. “Climate change is not apolitical. Even mental health is not apolitical.

Meghan was frustrated in her royal role. Getty

“These issues, which the couple have voiced their opinion on, come with real, important and political questions attached.”

The royal family are expected to remain politically neutral, so it is unsurprising that Meghan reportedly felt frustrated with her role.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun a new life in the US.

Meghan and Harry are currently preparing to formally launch their new venture, Archewell.

The couple lodged an application filed on March 3 in Beverly Hills covering a wide range of items, including educational materials, clothing, stationery and a general health and nutrition website under the Archewell name.

However, the social media savvy couple have slipped up, and it seems that as they have failed to lock in the Instagram handle for Archewell, a few social media users appear to have already taken accounts with the name.

Speaking to The Telegraph last week, the royal couple said the name of the foundation was inspired by the word "Arche", which also influenced the name of their firstborn son, Archie.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche - the Greek word meaning source of action,” Harry and Meghan told the British publication.