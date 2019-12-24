Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their eagerly awaited first Christmas card with Archie Harrison. Getty

“Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!” the caption stated.

In the adorable black and white snap, Harry and Meghan appear in the background, while little Archie takes centerstage and poses in front of a Christmas tree.

Enthusiast fans were quick to comment on the cute snap, with one person writing: “This is soooooo cute - all of them but King Archie takes the prize.”

Another person stated: “Archie got so big and he is so precious. What a beautiful Christmas card it is of the family. Love it.”

A third person added: “Thanks for sharing. It really is the sweetest Christmas card.”

Harry and Meghan’s long-awaited Christmas card comes after the young royals were spared from losing their titles, after an online petition was rejected.

The petition, which was launched by Charles Ross, a resident of Sussex, called for the young royals to be stripped of their titles: "Duke of Sussex" and "Duchess of Sussex".

While the royal couple were spared the embarrassment of losing their titles, if the change had gone ahead, they would technically no longer have been classed as royals.