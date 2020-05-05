Rumour has it that Meghan Markle is planning to rehash her defunct website, The Tig. Getty

“I think she's going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig … I really think that's coming.”

Whhen asked to elaborate, Myka added: “I'm pretty sure there is a Goop-ish type of thing coming soon, for a few different reasons I think that.

“I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she's already working on something.

In a personally penned farewell note on the website, Meghan wrote: “To all my Tig friends. After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig. The Tig

“I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to put something inspiring together soon,” she added.

One of Myka's co-presenters added: "I love it. I'm sure it will have the charity spin that she always - wearing sustainable brands, or brands that give back... that kind of thing."

The news will no doubt thrill many of Meghan’s loyal fans, who previously took to social media to lament over her decision to close her passion project, The Tig.

The news will no doubt thrill many of Meghan’s loyal fans, who previously took to social media to lament over her decision to close her passion project, The Tig. Getty

“The Tig is like Meghan’s baby this blog means the world to her I really can’t believe she’s giving it up I’m so heartbroken” (sic),” one fan wrote at the time.

In a personally penned farewell note on the website, Meghan wrote: “To all my Tig friends. After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig.

“What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity,” she added.