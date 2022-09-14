There is speculation Meghan was wearing a recording device during the Queen’s memorial. Getty

"The attention-chaser that wants to take a "break from the public" - recording stuff for the Netflix documentary," one Twitter user wrote.

Another added, "I can’t believe she is recording this. She is just a vile and toxic woman. I hope King Charles has told Harry she is not to come to the funeral."

Others, however, came to the defence of Meghan, with one fan hitting back, “Just creases in the dress, nothing else."

The memorial marked the first public appearance featuring the fab four since Commonwealth Day in March 2020. Getty

“Maybe she wears her belt on the inside and that’s the buckle. I often wear my belt on the inside with the buckle off-centre. I’m sure many people do,” another added.

Meanwhile, a source has shut down the "insane" theory in a statement to Page Six, that read: "This is insane and actually damaging to her. Of course she was not wearing a mic."

It's set to add more stress to the former royals, who have been bombarded with negative press since their arrival in the UK.

Meghan and Harry have received criticism upon their return to the UK. Getty

As the news broke of the Queen's death in Balmoral, Harry and Meghan paid tribute by taking to their Archewell website and clearing it of all content, leaving only a black home screen with a single message written in white.

“In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022,” it read.

Harry also gave a touching tribute to his beloved Granny in a public statement.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," he wrote.

WATCH: In Memory Of Queen Elizabeth II

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."

The Queen's funeral is set to take place on September 19, 2022, at 11.00 am British Standard Time.

Aussies in Queensland, NSW, The ACT, Victoria and Tasmania will be able to watch it live on ABC from 8 pm. For those in the Northern Territory and South Australia, the coverage will begin at 7:30 pm and Western Australia will start at 6.00 pm.