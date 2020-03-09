Meghan was seen wearing the necklace during her visit to the National Theatre on Thursday Instagram

The medallion, made by designer Sophie Lis, carries the engraving 'Qu'hier' after a diamond encrusted plus sign, and 'Que Demain' followed by a ruby minus sign.

Online, Sophie revealed the message is borrowed from the poem 'The Eternal Song'.

The reference is an an ode from the 19th century French poet Rosemonde Gérard which translates to: "Every day I love you more, more than yesterday less than tomorrow."

Designer Sophie shared a snap of Meghan wearing the pendant to her Instagram and captioned the sweet pic: "Can't stop admiring this special lady. Praying for her marriage to be a lasting success. And that her family should reconcile so that she lives in peace. Love Harry and Megan."

Meghan's necklace was designed by Sophie Lis Instagram

On Saturday, Meghan dazzled again as she hit the annual Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night with husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex looked every inch a royal in a stunning red Safiyaa gown which was accessorised with Aquazzura heels and a Manolo Blahnik clutch bag, all in shades of red to match hubby’s jacket.

Harry looked dapper as always in his red coat and military regalia.

The royal parents to baby Archie Harrison later took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the event.

"More from tonight as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music — an event to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity," they captioned the series of photos.

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

The prestigious event marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II as well as the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos, and aims to raise money for The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sarge.

Prince Harry was awarded the role of Captain General of the Royal Marines back in 2017. It is understood that after he steps down as a senior member of the royal family on later this month that he will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader during a 12-month trial period.

Getty

The pair will wrap up their royal commitments on Monday, when they join the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton at a service marking Commonwealth Day in London.