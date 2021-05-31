Harry and Meghan's recent claims about their perceived ill-treatment has rocked the royals. Getty

Although the divorced Yorks have maintained a tight-knit relationship, both Prince Philip, while he was alive, and the Queen held Fergie at arm’s length on account of her myriad personal scandals.

However, Dampier hints that the Queen’s relationship with Fergie has slowly thawed in recent times.

“With Prince Philip’s passing, she is likely to see a lot more of [Fergie] with Andrew,” Dampier explains.

The Queen has always had a soft spot for Fergie, despite her many scandals over the years. Supplied

Now, royal insiders reveal Fergie, 61, made a personal vow to the Queen during one of their intimate walks, where she reaffirmed her loyalty to the Crown and told her she would hit back at Harry and Meghan’s constant attacks.

“Enough is enough,” says the source. “Fergie can’t believe the disrespect that is being shown to the Queen.”

Fergie has had little time for the Sussexes ever since they seemingly upstaged her daughter, Princess Eugenie, by announcing their first pregnancy on her wedding day in 2018.

According to sources, it was Fergie who masterminded her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, announcing her own pregnancy on Meghan and Harry’s recent third wedding anniversary to “even the score”.

Fergie joined her daughter to tell the Queen about the pregnancy. Austral Scope

This game of one-upmanship shows no signs of stopping, says the source –especially after it was revealed that Harry effectively lied to his grandmother about his Apple TV+ series.

The Queen gave Harry her blessing in 2018 thinking it was just about mental health.

But sources said last week the “gobsmacked” monarch had “no idea” Harry would use the show to accuse his family of total neglect.