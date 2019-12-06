Meghan Markle personally selects the charities and organisations she supports, which reflect the values she shares with her husband Prince Harry. Getty

“Spotlight on: The Hubb Community Kitchen,” Meghan captioned a carousel of several images that showed the Duchess helping out in the kitchen.

“It was just one year ago that The Duchess of Sussex made a special visit to the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen to help prepare meals for those in need,” the message stated.

According to the post, Meghan worked with the ladies on a number of occasions, while they produced a charity cookbook.

The Duchess shared the details of several “secret” visits she made to The Hubb Community Kitchen, a group which was formed after the Grenfell Tower fire. Instagram

“The connection between The Duchess and these women began a year prior, as she supported them in the creation of ‘Together’, a charity cookbook which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together,” the message stated.

The post also stated that the community kitchen has proven to be successful and have a positive impact in the community, across the UK, and around the world.

“Whether it’s providing a safe space for women and children to come for a hot meal, supporting local schools, serving free lunches to senior citizens, partnering with the Red Cross to provide lunches for refugees, or feeding the homeless - the Hubb helps and heals through their support and sustenance,” the message continued.

Meghan’s lengthy post concluded by thanking the women for taking the initiative to make positive change through their cooking and love for the community.

“We remain so very proud of the good work that you continue to do and cannot wait to see what 2020 brings!” the message stated.