Images of Meghan (pictured) posing seductively for a men's video have resurfaced.

“She made it during a much different time in her life, when she was climbing the Hollywood ladder. A lot of actresses do things like this for publicity and to boost their resumes.”

But now, married to a prince and engineering herself as a feminist icon, it’s not exactly the look Meghan is happy to have on the internet.

“She’s already having trouble getting people to take her seriously,” says a source. “Having such an erotic video out there is not going to help that.”

Meghan is “desperate” to have the footage taken off YouTube. Men's Health/YouTube

New Idea understands a rep has reached out to Men’s Health, asking them to remove the video, but they refused.

“That video has had more than a million clicks and climbing,” says a source.

“It’s a valuable advertising revenue stream for them, so they’re not in any rush to shut it down just because Meghan’s a duchess now!”

The throwback comes after Meghan and Harry seemingly delighted fans by secretly launching a “sign up” page for their new Archewell website.

The sizzling film, titled The Ultimate Guy’s Girl shot by Men’s Health magazine in 2013, shows the scantily clad former royal flipping burgers (pictured) and biting her lip suggestively, while she makes eyes at the camera. Men's Health/YouTube

Fans who now search archewell.com are greeted with a registration page, where they can sign up to receive emails about Archewell’s activities and initiatives.

According to the website, “Arche” was chosen for its Greek word meaning “source of action", which also inspired their son’s name Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

What’s more, the addition of “well” to the charity name refers to its definition: "a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep".

