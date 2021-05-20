The couple are planning to build a new Community Relief Centre in India. Getty

The release also said that the reason why the centre is being built there is "in support of India", as the nation currently deals with a second wave of COVID-19.

"Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India," the statement read.

"On Tuesday, India’s total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported."

"The purpose of these centers is to provide relief and resilience..."

The Mumbai location will be the third in a series of four Community Relief Centers that the two organisations have "committed to develop in regions of the world disproportionately affected by natural disaster".

"The purpose of these centers is to provide relief and resilience (as well as healing and strength) for the communities in which they’re based.

During future crises, these centers can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens—or vaccination sites—and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families."

Construction has already been completed on a relief centre in Dominica, and the relief centre planned for Puerto Rico is currently in development.

The pair tied the knot on May 19, 2018

The announcement was made on the same day that Harry and Meghan walked down the isle together in 2018.

In their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey this year, Meghan told the talk show queen that she and Harry tied the knot in secret before their big day that was broadcast around the world.

"Three days before our wedding, we got married — no one knows that — but we called the Archbishop and said, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'" she said.