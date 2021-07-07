The rave review from the strategic communications advisor, who has also worked with the likes of Bill and Melinda Gates, is a far cry from recent allegations of bullying by former staffers.
According to The Times, royal palace aides approached the newspaper to “hit back” at the Duchess by alleging that she faced “a bullying complaint made by one of her closest advisers”.
Sources reportedly claim that Meghan drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.
Jason Knauf, Harry and Meghan's communications assistant at the time, reportedly submitted the complaint in October 2018 to protect palace staff who were allegedly “coming under pressure” from the Duchess.
Shortly after Harry and Meghan’s reps condemned the reports.
“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” the statement read.
“We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.”
WATCH BELOW: Meghan Markle makes her first TV appearance since Oprah interview