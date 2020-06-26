The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly joined the ranks of Oprah and Barack Obama by signing a lucrative deal with the New York-based Harry Walker speaking agency. Getty

“No one wants to pay to hear them sounding off about gender equality and the environment,” Ingrid said, referring to previous reports the couple would focus on their activism interests.

"Harry and Meghan will really have to up their ante, and they will absolutely have to tell some stories about the Royal Family."

According to the Los Angeles Times, the couple secured the lucrative deal with the agency to take part in moderated discussions and keynote speeches.

The agency, which was established in 1946, has an elite pool of A-list celebrity speakers, including Harry and Meghan's close friend Oprah, as well as Barack Obama and Bill and Hilary Clinton.

Rumour has it that Obama reportedly once earned $US400,000 (approx. $AU582,000) for one speech in 2017, while the Clintons have earned on average $US$250,000 per appearance in 2014.

The lucrative deal for the Sussexes marks their official return to the working world as independent individuals, following their dramatic split from the royal fold earlier this year.

While Harry and Meghan had expressed an interest to continue their charitable work in both the UK and US, the coronavirus pandemic seemingly thwarted their plans for the last three months.

Now that the lockdown measures have begun to ease off, the Sussexes have seemingly once again resumed their charitable ventures.

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan sent a letter to the charity StreetGames, in which they praised the organisation for providing fresh meals to needy young people in the London region.