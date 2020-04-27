The Sussexes were recently forced to scrap their son Archie's first birthday plans due to ongoing restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic.
But despite having their plans quashed, rumour has it the couple may soon have something else to celebrate, with Meghan reportedly hinting she is keen to have a baby.
Speaking to Mail Online, a close friend of the Duchess reportedly claimed Meghan joked about Archie needing a "pint-size little buddy" to play with.
“She joked that [Archie] needs a pint-size little buddy other than the dogs,” the source claimed to the publication.
The friend then recalled how Meghan gushed over her son, saying she “lit up” when she mentioned Archie’s name.
“She said he's a bundle of energy and prefers playing over sleeping,” the source said.
Meghan reportedly told the friend Archie is quite lively and enjoys playing with musical instruments, and especially likes it when his dad teases him and plays the harmonica.
“She said Archie is quite the character and loves to laugh. That he's a happy baby,” the friend concluded.
Harry and Meghan were forced to change Archie’s upcoming May 6 birthday bash, after it was revealed the Los Angeles lockdown measures have been extended through May 15.