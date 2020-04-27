Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have another baby very soon, so that Archie has a sibling close in age, it has been claimed.

Harry is keen for Archie to grow up as he did with his brother Prince William, with a similar age gap to his sibling.

Etiquette trainer and royal fan Myka Meier made the prediction on the Royally Obsessed podcast: “I think we’ll see another royal baby very soon.

“I know that Harry loved growing up with his brother very close in age. And I think he wants the same for Archie.”

Older brother William was born on June 21, 1982, and will turn 38 this year.

Prince Harry, real name Henry, was born on September 15, 1984, making him 35 years old and putting just over two years between the royal brothers.