Meghan Markle's fury: Prince Harry flirts with polo stunner
The sporty brunette is just his type!
- by
New Idea
When Prince Harry decided to attend a charity polo match in Colorado last month, his wife, Meghan Markle, was all too happy to remain in their Montecito mansion with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
WATCH BELOW: Prince Harry admits he is ashamed of how he handled Meghan's mental health confession
But after the Aspen Polo Club released a picture of Harry and his victorious team to Instagram, sources say the Duchess of Sussex “ended up rather regretting her decision to stay home”.
Indeed, Meghan, 40, was reportedly “unimpressed” that Harry, 36, was pictured arm in arm with Riley Ganzi, a hotshot 24-year-old polo player who, along with her brother Grant, played with the Duke of Sussex in the tournament on August 19.
Polo player Riley Ganzi (left middle) shares Harry’s love of the game!
Instagram
“Meghan’s mind went into overdrive as soon as she noticed Riley, who is talented, gorgeous and a lot of fun,” says a source.
“She then found out that Riley’s parents are top dogs in the polo world and go way back with [Harry’s dad] Prince Charles.”
The source adds Riley is exactly the kind of woman who would have caught Harry’s eye back during his wild bachelor days.
Meghan was reportedly “unimpressed” when she saw the photo.