Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Getty

"He’s moving on to, or I guess at some point, moving on to solids.”

Scobie also spoke to the former-royal chef to Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Carolyn Robb, who gave an insight into a typical diet for a royal baby.

The chef claimed they will only have "organic, obviously. There’s so much pre-made food available but I’m sure they would like doing everything themselves."

In September, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their son along to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

In a video from the visit, Meghan can be heard calling Archie the sweet nickname she has for him: "Bubba".

"Say hello! Hello, hi," she said before realising he was drooling. "Oh, Bubba!"