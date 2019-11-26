"He’s moving on to, or I guess at some point, moving on to solids.”
Scobie also spoke to the former-royal chef to Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Carolyn Robb, who gave an insight into a typical diet for a royal baby.
In September, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their son along to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.
In a video from the visit, Meghan can be heard calling Archie the sweet nickname she has for him: "Bubba".
"Say hello! Hello, hi," she said before realising he was drooling. "Oh, Bubba!"