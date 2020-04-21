Thomas Markle.

"I've called and texted but haven't heard back from you so hoping you're okay," Meghan wrote in a text to her father on May 5, 2018, the legal documents say.

The next day, after finding out photographs of her father had been staged for a paparazzo photographer, Meghan then messaged him again the document said.

"[Meghan] explains that she had attempted to arrange logistics and supplies for her father discretely and with privacy, with care taken not to feed the press, that she is trying to protect her father from heightened press intrusion and scrutiny and that he should keep a low profile until the wedding," it says.

On May 14, 2018, it says, Mr Markle sent Meghan a text message to apologise and confirm that he would not be attending the wedding.

It says that around half an hour later, after several calls to Mr Markle went unanswered, Prince Harry sent the following messages to Mr Markle from Meghan's phone:

"Tom, it's Harry and I'm going to call you right now. Please pick up, thank you"

"Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but "going public" will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don't involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks"

"Oh any speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me Tom. Only we can help u, as we have been trying from day 1".

The legal document claimed the newspaper's summary of these messages contained "significant omissions" when it "merely" reported that the messages said "Mr Markle did not need to apologise and that he should call".

It adds the description of another exchange "intentionally omits" any reference to Meghan or Prince Harry attempting to protect Mr Markle and ensure that he was safe.

When Thomas told TMZ that he had suffered a heart attack, it was the first that Meghan knew of it, according to the new court papers. When her father texted, Meghan texted back on May 15, 2018, the papers show.

“I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts…,” Meghan wrote, according to the texts in the court papers.

“Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don’t respond…Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I’m very sorry to hear you’re in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us… What hospital are you at?”

“Harry and I made a decision earlier today and are dispatching the same security guys you turned away this weekend to be a presence on the ground to make sure you’re safe… they will be there at your disposal as soon as you need them. Please please call as soon as you can… all of this is incredibly concerning but your health is most important.”