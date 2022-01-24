Sources are saying that Meghan and Harry are furious it took the royal family so long to strip Andrew’s titles. Getty Images

“For the public watching this saga play out, the ring of protection around Andrew has been confusing, especially when you compare his treatment to Prince Harry, who – love or loathe him – simply wanted to remove his family from an unhealthy environment,” Scobie penned.

“There was no sympathetic support behind palace walls for the Duke of Sussex. Instead, he was publicly dragged over the coals, and stripped of his every achievement and royal privilege before setting one foot out of the country.”

Scobie also noted that it took “a staggering 26 months before Andrew was dealt with” after his controversial BBC interview in November 2019.

Now, sources claim Meghan finally feels vindicated over her and Harry’s decision to step back as senior royals, following the news of Andrew’s titles and patronages being stripped.

“She can’t help but feel this shows they were right to get out,” a source told Heat. “She feels she and Harry have been unfairly criticised and painted as villains. She’s glad they quit when they did.”

