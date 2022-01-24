Meghan and Prince Harry hit back: 'It’s about time Andrew paid!’
The Sussexes are seeing red over the latest royal scandal
- by
New Idea Team
Prince Andrew has been officially stripped of his titles and military patronages due to the ongoing sexual abuse case lodged against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre – which he vehemently denies.
And although they’re miles away from the drama in their Montecito mansion in California, New Idea hears whispers that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seeing red over the whole situation
Watch: Meghan Markle admits Archie and Lilibet didn't enjoy Halloween!
Sources are saying that Meghan and Harry are furious it took the royal family so long to strip Andrew’s titles, given the scandal surrounding him – especially after Harry was stripped of his own titles so swiftly back in 2020, “just because he decided to step back as a working royal”.
What’s more, journalist Omid Scobie – who is often dubbed ‘Meghan’s mouthpiece’ – has further fuelled these rumours by comparing the Duke of York’s fate to Prince Harry’s.
In an opinion piece, the Finding Freedom author claimed Andrew only had his titles removed because the “threat to Brand Windsor and the family business” had “finally forced the institution’s hand”, while Harry and Meghan “were dragged over the coals”.
Sources are saying that Meghan and Harry are furious it took the royal family so long to strip Andrew’s titles.
Getty Images
“For the public watching this saga play out, the ring of protection around Andrew has been confusing, especially when you compare his treatment to Prince Harry, who – love or loathe him – simply wanted to remove his family from an unhealthy environment,” Scobie penned.
“There was no sympathetic support behind palace walls for the Duke of Sussex. Instead, he was publicly dragged over the coals, and stripped of his every achievement and royal privilege before setting one foot out of the country.”
Scobie also noted that it took “a staggering 26 months before Andrew was dealt with” after his controversial BBC interview in November 2019.
Scobie also noted that it took “a staggering 26 months before Andrew was dealt with” after his controversial BBC interview in November 2019.
Getty Images
Now, sources claim Meghan finally feels vindicated over her and Harry’s decision to step back as senior royals, following the news of Andrew’s titles and patronages being stripped.
“She can’t help but feel this shows they were right to get out,” a source told Heat. “She feels she and Harry have been unfairly criticised and painted as villains. She’s glad they quit when they did.”