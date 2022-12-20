Live to Lead comes out December 31. Getty

The project is by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, create and directed by Geoff Blackwell and executively producer by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In a statement regarding Live to Lead, the Nelson Mandela Foundation wrote: "Over the past few decades, we've seen a proliferation of destructive leaders, who, for instance, control power by closing borders, disseminating misinformation, and stoking fear of people considered to be 'other'.

"We feel that there is a crisis of leadership at many societal levels globally."

This genre of project seems to be in theme with the couple lately, not just for their newly released Netflix documentary, but also after they accepted an award recognising their "moral courage" and "willingness to speak up" against social injustice.

The pair were honoured by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation and were named Ripple of Hope Award laureates for 2022 for their work in racial justice and mental health.

"We understand this honour, not about the culmination of a life's work, but instead and in many ways for us, a beginning," he said. "Those ripples build a current can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance."

The series is inspired by Nelson Mandela. Getty

Meghan Markle responded: "We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about our own experience."

"It gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you're not alone."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.