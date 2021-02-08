Meghan Markle (right) and Prince Harry (left) have been warned to scale back on their “never-ending” lawsuits or risk being left with a mountain of "expensive" legal costs. Getty

“Obviously this is a huge win for Harry but does this set a precedent for the future?” Maggie began.

"Harry and Meghan have several lawsuits right now that are ongoing. I know we're going to be hearing more on Meghan's lawsuit next week, so I'm curious if this is a trend we're going to see.

"Is this a new precedent being set in British courts of law? It's obviously too early to tell just yet… but it's definitely something to pay attention to," she added.

Experts questioned whether Harry's recent win against the Mail on Sunday will set a precedent for the future. Getty

Omid replied: "We've certainly seen the couple show no fear when it comes to taking on misinformation or false reporting. They really have nothing holding them back at this point.

"Now, at the same time, I would imagine that they don't want their lives to be filled up by a never ending stream of lawsuits. We know that legal costs can get very expensive."

Omid went on to allege that, despite his victory, Harry's initial claim for compensation was deemed to be too excessive and the prince was awarded a significantly lower sum.

He said: "I think the judge pointed out that the £35,000 (approx. $61,000 AUD) that [Harry's] team were saying they were going to claim for legal compensation was far over what was acceptable.

Harry (left) and Meghan (right) reportedly have several lawsuits right now that are ongoing. Getty

“He was actually awarded £2,500 in costs. But that just shows how much these cases actually cost to get off the ground.

“This even ran for a relatively short period of time. It's going to be about finding that balance.

“They're at least showing the world that they're taking this seriously, and doing everything they can to protect their own names,” he added.