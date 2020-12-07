Harry (right) and Meghan (middle) officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family at the end of March, 2020. Getty

“I think Meghan and Harry are very clearly desperate to stay in the spotlight,” Smith claimed.

“They want to do it on their own terms, in their own way.

“The problem is that their only claim to fame is having been royals.

“Because they walked away from that the interest in them is going to wane over the next few years.

“They are going to struggle to keep people interested because they really don’t have anything to offer.

Despite stepping down as senior royals, the Duke and Duchess may be clinging to the relevancy of the royal family in other ways.

Earlier this year it was reported that Harry and Meghan have signed a $200 million Netflix deal. And, rumour has it, they are working on a tell-all documentary about what royal life is really like.

And although it's unlikely that the former Suits star will be returning to our screens, apparently the Duchess is hoping to gain some notoriety for her work in production.

Reportedly, Harry (right) and Meghan (left) have signed a $200 million deal with streaming giant, Netflix. Getty

"An Oscar is all Meg has ever wanted," a source close to Meghan revealed to The Mail earlier this year.

"She used to practise her acceptance speech in the mirror with a hairbrush when she was a kid of seven. She would also practise her signature in preparation for all the autographs she would give."

The source continued, "Her absolute dream was to achieve the EGOT – the grand slam of show business – which is winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.