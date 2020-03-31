Rumour has it, Meghan has ordered her husband to “get a job or else!” Getty

The royal insider also claimed that a major cause for concern is the fact that Harry has “no marketable skills” and has never had a formal job.

“Harry’s given up royal life for his rebel American wife, but his sacrifice is blowing up in their face,” the source reportedly added.

Sources also claim Harry is hoping he’ll get book deals, paid speeches and Meghan will return to acting.

But the couple's marriage is at now stake, as the source went on to say that Harry and Meghan’s plans to step out of the royal spotlight is backfiring in a big way.

“If Harry can’t find a job, he’s going to pay a big price for running from his bloodline responsibilities. Maybe he can land work doing TV traffic reports in LA?” the source said.

The details will come as a blow to Harry, who recently spoke out about his regret at having to give up his military honours as the Sussexes step down from their royal roles.

The Duke of Sussex not only ditched the royal role he has known all his life, but in doing so he has also had to stand down from his role in the military.

Harry served in the Army for 10 years, and rose through the ranks to become a Captain, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan, and he qualified as an Apache helicopter commander.

His highest profile military title is as Captain General of the Royal Marines, a role he was handed by the Queen in December 2017, succeeding the Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry regrets giving up his military titles. Getty

The royal reportedly revealed his regrets about this during one of his last engagements when he appeared at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at London's Royal Albert Hall alongside the Duchess of Sussex earlier this month.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: "He told people he regretted having to stand down and pretty much said the decision had been forced on him."

"He was being apologetic and did not appear fully at ease.

"He is a genuine guy and you could see he was upset and emotional as this was one of the last times he would be in uniform among his men and women."

During his speech at the festival on March 7, Harry said: "I am so proud to have served as the Royal Marines Captain and am devastated that I am having to step down.

"I feel I'm letting people down, but I had no choice."