Meghan (pictured) has reportedly cut ties with her agent Nick Collins, who was part of her initial team of advisors when the actress worked on Suits. Getty

Sources claim that the reason for the sudden departures is due to the Sussexes creating a new in-house PR team, which will manage their multi-million dollar Netflix and Spotify deals.

Nick, who is said to be good friends with the Duchess and even attended her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, will reportedly stay on in a “consulting” role moving forward.

It was only last year that Nick and Meghan’s long-term working relationship caused a controversy among critics, given that she previously claimed she was done with acting in 2017.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly making drastic changes to their professional inner circle, in an attempt to create a new “dream team” in La La Land. Getty

But in the wake of their exit from royal life, the Sussexes are seemingly taking over Hollywood and need a new “dream team” to do their wheeling and dealing.

“It is a very strange development really. Nick has been a loyal friend and confidante for Meghan and Harry over the past few years,” an LA talent agency told the publication.

“His expertise and knowledge of business matters in Hollywood and contact list is astonishing.

“While on paper she was not accepting work offers as an actress, other work opportunities and roles did come in through Gersh,” they added, referring to Nick’s LA-based Gersh Agency.

Meghan has worked with Nick since appearing on Suits. Getty

Nick's departure comes after Archewell boss Catherine St-Laurent reportedly quit her role at the not-for-profit organisation after being appointed for only a year.

According to Express, Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement, in which they praised Catherine for her efforts while confirming she too will move into an advisory role. “She will continue to bring high-level strategic guidance to Archewell, which she helped launch and build over the course of the past year,” the Sussexes stated.