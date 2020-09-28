Rumour has it Harry (left) and Meghan (right) are being blamed for Barbados' recent decision to remove the Queen as its head of state. Getty

“Losing Barbados was a real blow for the Queen, and Harry is firmly in her cross hairs over it.”

According to our insider, the island nation “revered” their regular visitor, Prince Harry, and the Queen is drawing a direct line between him stepping down as a senior royal and Barbados bowing out of the Commonwealth.

“Prince Harry felt a strong tie to Barbados, and the Queen always allowed him first dibs on royal engagements there because he was so fond of it,” says a source.

The Queen (pictured) reportedly holds Harry partially responsible for Barbados' decision to remove her as its head of state. Getty

“But now that’s obviously unlikely to happen in anything but a private capacity, so she doesn’t blame Barbadians for feeling like they’re losing out. She is petrified that other territories will follow suit.”

The insider continues: “There are already rumblings in Jamaica, and the consensus is that royal fans in their major countries of Australia and Canada are disappointed in Harry’s departure, too.

“If things keep up like this, Prince William and Prince George won’t have many realms to inherit – and that’s the concern that keeps her up at night.

Prince Harry (right) felt a strong tie to Barbados, and previously underwent an HIV test with pop star Rhianna (left). Getty

“It’s not like Prince Harry planned for this to happen, but this is almost certainly part of the reason the royals are already losing ground.

“It’s amazing how fast Commonwealth pride was at an all-time high when Meghan had each country’s floral emblem embroidered into her bridal veil, to the dire straits it’s in now,” the source said.

