The Sussexes long-term friend, Misan Harriman, shared this gorgeous image. Instagram

Rightly so - and already, they're providing us the goods. The Sussexes good friend and famed photographer Misan Harriman, who was the person behind their original pregnancy announcement picture from February, shared another gorgeous snap of the pair and their son, Archie.

"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day!" Misan captioned his image, referencing their gender reveal, which occured during the Oprah special.

"Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H," he finished.

The image was shared just moments after their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. CBS

In the beautiful snap, Meghan is seen sporting her baby bump and cradling Archie while Prince Harry holds his wife and looks at his son.

Both Meghan and Harry are bare foot in the image - the portrait of modern royalty - a welcome transition from strict royal photo calls and staged shoots.

Interestingly, the picture appears to have been snapped on the same day as their original second pregnancy shoot with Misan - though Meghan isn't wearing the same Carolina Herrera dress she wore in the last image.

Meghan appeared to make a quick outfit change when the second image was snapped. Instagram

As if we dared ask, Meghan gave us another glimpse of her maternity style, wearing a beautiful off-shoulder floral design featuring a tiered flowing skirt.

While we can't see little Archie's face, fans did get a short glimpse of him during Oprah's special interview, with a short black and white scene cutting to the mother and her one-year-old son running along a beach.

In the glorious clip, Archie is seen wearing a cute little cardigan while his mother sports a black sporty tracksuit.

