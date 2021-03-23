Just when things seemingly couldn’t get any worse for Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle (right), it appears they have been dealt another blow, with the reported exit of their Archewell boss. Getty

In an official statement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle praised Catherine for her efforts while confirming that she will stay with Archewell, but move into a more advisory role.

“She will continue to bring high-level strategic guidance to Archewell, which she helped launch and build over the course of the past year,” the Sussexes stated.

At the time of her appointment, Harry and Meghan again praised Catherine for her previous work, which included working for Bill Gates’ charities for eight years.

According to reports, James Holt, who previously worked for the Sussexes in the UK, will be stepping in for Catherine, when she moves into her new role.

Archewell global press secretary Toya Holness reportedly also confirmed that Harry and Meghan have enlisted the services of producer Ben Browning as their head of content for both podcasts and streaming projects.

In addition, the Sussexes will also collaborate with Invisible Hand - a social impact and culture change agency founded by Genevieve Roth – to for on the company’s strategy.

"Archewell is incredibly pleased to welcome Ben, Genevieve and the Invisible Hand team to the organisation,” Toya stated.

"Along with the appointment of James Holt as executive director of Archewell Foundation, they join a rapidly expanding team that's deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world."