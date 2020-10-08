Meghan Markle (pictured) has reportedly denied the swirling rumours about her potentially running for President of the United States. Getty

Featuring plenty of inspiring quotes and snaps of the Duchess meeting with important political figures, the website also claims to feature a message from the Duchess.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have heard your calls to become President of the United States of America,” the messaged states.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few months, that I feel prepared to make this decision.

"With your support I believe we can bring equality, empowerment, and kindness to this dangerous, aggressive and confrontational world we live in."

While many have speculated the site is fake, royal expert and author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words, Phil Dampier recently weighed in on the notion of Meghan running for President.

According to New Idea Royals, Phil recently said he believes it’s only a matter of time before the Duchess of Sussex goes even further and has a tilt at the world’s biggest job.

A website claiming to promote the Duchess’ (left) bid for president seemingly sent social media into a frenzy, with fans speculating the rumours are true. Getty

“I believe she will increasingly get involved in politics and may one day try and run for the presidency,” Phil asserts.

“I don’t think the Queen, Prince Charles, William and the royal courtiers will be happy about this, but there is little they can do and increasingly, Meghan and Harry seem determined to burn bridges.”

Meghan recently teamed up with the US non-profit organisation When We All Vote, which encourages voter registration, to discuss the importance of voting in November’s crucial poll.

The Duchess of Sussex gave a passionate speech outlining why voting was so important and warning, “we all know what’s at stake this year”– prompting a spate of criticism.

British TV presenter Piers Morgan even called for the Queen to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles for her “completely inappropriate” and “embarrassing” comments.

But Phil points out that while members of the royal family have traditionally remained silent on political matters, the only person not allowed to vote in British elections is in fact the Queen.

Experts believe it’s only a matter of time before Meghan goes even further and has a tilt at the world’s biggest job. Getty

“Meghan still has the title of Duchess of Sussex but to all intents and purposes she is no longer a working member of the royal family,” he says.

“It’s obvious she and Harry aren’t coming back and will be forging a new life in the US.”

He adds that the former actress will likely become increasingly active when life returns to normal after the worldwide pandemic.

“Her ability to get stuck into certain issues has been hampered by the lockdowns, but when things are back to normal I’m sure we’ll see a lot of personal appearances, speeches, TV interviews and other activities to raise the profile of causes she wants to support. I expect to see Meghan at the front and centre of certain movements, and she clearly can’t be silenced.”

The royal pundit also points out that it’s important to remember that Meghan was socially and politically active from a young age. “She famously wrote to Procter & Gamble as a child protesting about a sexist advert for washing powder,” he says.

Meanwhile, royal expert Lady Colin Campbell also believes Meghan and Harry could very well end up in the White House.

“I’ve been told that one day she wants to run for President,” Lady Colin told the Express newspaper.