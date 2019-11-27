WATCH: Meghan Markle shows off baking skills at latest royal visit
"The odds of Meghan and Harry sharing some baby news is once again surfacing, with the latest betting suggesting there could be an announcement at the very beginning of next year, to mark the end of the couple’s sabbatical," a spokesman for bookmakers.tv said, according to Express.
The Duchess of Sussex made it known she was pregnant with Archie at Princess Eugenie's wedding last October after being photographed with a bump. Royal fans speculated that Princess Beatrice attempted to avenge her sister by announcing her engagement while Prince Harry and Meghan were on their royal tour of Africa this year, according to Express.
Royal feud? Princess Beatrice is rumoured to have announced her engagement while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were on their tour of Africa to upstage them.
Recently, the Duke of Sussex was reportedly "quite interested" in the practicalities of raising two children while visiting the Broom Farm Community Centre.
"Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children as well, because we both have older children," military wife Susie Stringfellow told Forces Network. "We were trying to encourage him to have a second baby."