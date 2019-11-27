"The odds of Meghan and Harry sharing some baby news is once again surfacing, with the latest betting suggesting there could be an announcement at the very beginning of next year, to mark the end of the couple’s sabbatical," a spokesman for bookmakers.tv said, according to Express.

The Duchess of Sussex made it known she was pregnant with Archie at Princess Eugenie's wedding last October after being photographed with a bump. Royal fans speculated that Princess Beatrice attempted to avenge her sister by announcing her engagement while Prince Harry and Meghan were on their royal tour of Africa this year, according to Express.