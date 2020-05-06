Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently forced to cancel their son Archie’s first birthday bash due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions. Getty

“Meghan’s an amazing cook and loves being creative in the kitchen so I think she’ll have been busy baking so Archie can enjoy his first taste of birthday cake this week,” Katie said.

The royal commentator went on to say that, with Meghan being so health conscious, the chosen cake will probably be one that’s “organic” or “sugar-free”.

What’s more, there is a good chance the Duchess will opt for animal-themed cupcakes at the intimate affair, with Archie reportedly being an “animal lover”, according to The Sun.

The Duke and Duchess are said to be still planning something special for Archie.

Despite being forced to remain in lockdown, Katie said it’s likely Archie and his regal folks will receive a call from the Queen and his Cambridge cousins.

“The Queen will wish him happy birthday this week via Zoom as will the Cambridge children. They haven’t seen their little cousin in months, so they’ve been looking forward to seeing how much he’s grown,” she added.

The toddler will also most likely receive a videocall from Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is isolating and has to keep a safe distance – despite only living a 40-minute drive away.

Despite being forced to remain in lockdown, rumour has it Archie will receive a call from the Queen and his Cambridge cousins.

Nevertheless, the British publication speculated that Harry, Meghan and Archie will still have a fun-filled day with the family dogs, Guy the Beagle and Oz the Labrador.

“Those two dogs are the family’s saving grace… They’re extremely good with Archie and he’s very used to them. With no playdates in the diary, I think they’re his best friends at the moment,” she said.

With the California weather most likely going to be warm and wonderful on Archie's birthday, Katie added that the royal trio will most likely enjoy a dip in the pool together.