Meghan has been unhappy in the UK

"It's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.

"Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn – you know…" she added at the time.

A friend of the Duchess has since explained to Daily Mail that Meghan was "miserable in the UK" and "wasn't sleeping well and started having anxiety attacks about her future".

It's thought that Harry, Meghan and Archie will live in Canada for part of the year

The confessions come as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex work through plans to strike out on their own and leave their roles as senior royals.

"This was her plan all along, to eventually leave the UK and build her own empire with Harry," the friend told the publication.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan made their bombshell announcement on January 6, the Duchess has fled the UK and is currently in Canada with Archie.

Meghan and Harry announced last week they want to quit as senior royals

Meghan's friend revealed to Daily Mail that she has doesn't want to return to the UK to live permanently.

"She doesn’t want to raise Archie there and she doesn’t want to schlep back and forth. She’ll make extended visits but that’s it.

"They are looking for a permanent residence in Canada. She said she wants a country house in Whistler outside of Vancouver and a home in Toronto," the friend said.