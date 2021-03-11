Piers Morgan has publicly disparaged Meghan Markle over the years. ITV

"Meghan's complaint to ITV concerned the impact Morgan's comments could have on others and how it could degrade the seriousness of mental health issues. The complaint did not relate to the personal nature of Morgan's attacks," CNN confirmed.

During her polarising interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan shared her truth about the last three years, delving into the realities of living in a family whose supposed ethos is "never complain, never explain".

While pregnant with her first child, Meghan revealed she had felt the deepest brunt of salacious headlines and lies perpetuated by tabloid media, and found that she couldn't even seek support from the institution she belonged to.

Meghan has lodged a formal complaint against Piers. CBS

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it – then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought."

She added of the awful time: "I thought it would solve everything for everyone."

She said she went to Human Resources (HR) at the palace but they allegedly told her: "There is nothing we can do to help you because you are not a paid member of the institution."

"Nothing was ever done," Meghan revealed.

While speaking to Oprah, Meghan revealed that she reached out to the Palace for help while she was mentally struggling but received no support. CBS

Piers' comments on Good Morning Britain following the troubling revelation went down like a cup of cold sick, quite frankly.

The presenter, who has famously disparaged Meghan Markle over the years, exited the set after his co-hosts shared their disappointment in him, and later, it was confirmed he would be leaving the show.

Justice, it seems, is served in unique ways - Piers' horrendous TV rant crossed a line that is irreversible. No one should ever, ever be dismissed for speaking out about their mental health.

So, if any good can be taken from this, let his departure from the show be a poignant reminder of what the world really thinks about opening up the dialogue around our mental health - we're here, we're listening, we support you.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.