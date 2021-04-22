New reports suggest Meghan reached out to the Queen ahead of Prince Philip's funeral. Getty

According to a report from People, Meghan Markle and her son Archie spoke with the Queen in the lead up to Philip's service.

"Meghan and Archie spoke with the Queen earlier this week." the source revealed.

They also went on claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in constant contact while Harry has been on UK soil.

"Meghan and Harry have been in touch every day. She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone. Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn't wanted him to worry."

Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind Philip's casket during the service. Getty

While it was initially reported that Harry would be rushing home to the US to reunite with his pregnant wife, the Duke hung around longer than anticipated to engage in "peace talks" with his father and brother.

According to The Sun, after Prince Philip's funeral, Prince Harry engaged in a two-hour chat with Prince Charles and Prince William.

The outcome of this chat remains unclear, however royal observers are hoping the discussion was more productive than last time.

However, despite prolonging his stay ever-so-slightly, Prince Harry has reportedly arrived back in the US to reunite with Meghan Markle.

The Queen will be spending her 95th birthday mourning Prince Philip. Getty

While there was speculation as to whether Harry would stay in the UK to celebrate the Queen's 95th birthday, it seems the Duke has decided to head home.

Her Majesty, however, is sadly spending the milestone mourning the great love of her life, Prince Philip.

In an emotional message, the Queen has spoken of her “great sadness” as she spends her first birthday without her husband.

"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate," she began the statement.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband."