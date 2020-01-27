While Meghan Markle was in Canada, it seems Prince Harry was being comforted in the UK by another woman – his ex Chelsy Davy. Getty

Chelsy was dressed casually as she arrived in London sporting a black jumper and blue scarf while she pushed a number of suitcases through the airport.

The past few weeks have no doubt been a tumultuous time for Harry. Chelsy undoubtedly wanted to support her ex, who revealed he felt he had “no other option” but to step back from royal life.

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly,” he revealed during a dinner for his charity Sentebale.

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

Of course, it’s unlikely that this difficult time will end soon for the couple, with royal biographer Phil Dampier questioning whether Harry and Meghan’s marriage will last.

“Harry has given up a lot,” Phil explains. “He is giving up his family, some friends and his association with the military, apart from the Invictus Games. What exactly is he going to do in North America – become a house husband?

“I’m sure Meghan is happy … but I’m not sure about Harry. I think they will split up within months.”

Chelsy, however, who is said to have stayed in touch with Harry after the pair broke up, would have provided a much-needed shoulder to lean on for the prince during these difficult times.

The two have remained close friends since their split, with Chelsy even attending Harry and Meghan’s wedding back in May 2018, and she appeared to shed a tear as she watched the love of her life marry the former actress.

“Chelsy was quite emotional about it all,” royals author Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair.

“She was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Harry’s former ex Cressida Bonas, who is now engaged to Harry Wentworth-Stanley, broke her silence on her former relationship with the prince.

“It feels like a long time ago, so when it comes up it feels strange because I’m in a very different place now – I’m getting married,” she told ES magazine.

“I’ve learned a lot. I’m much more comfortable in my own skin. I’m growing.”

